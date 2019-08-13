Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) Shares Down 6.5%

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 478,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

TTPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.28.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.50% and a negative net margin of 1,072.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 527,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 210,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

