Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,292,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,791,000 after purchasing an additional 264,230 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,565,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,995,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,357,000 after purchasing an additional 131,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,589. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Textron had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.40%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

