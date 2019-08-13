Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.50 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00011534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $5.60, $7.50 and $18.94. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $825.76 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011995 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch.

Tezos Coin Trading

Tezos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $50.98, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $18.94, $13.77, $32.15, $51.55 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

