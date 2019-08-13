TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

TXMD has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.28.

TherapeuticsMD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. 1,121,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.90. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 163.84% and a negative net margin of 913.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TherapeuticsMD news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 52,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $155,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,166,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,773,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 183,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 59,905 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 44,394 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 145.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

