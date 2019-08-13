Thingschain (TIC) Trading Up 6.5% This Week

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDAX. Thingschain has a total market cap of $21,687.00 and $12,885.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Thingschain

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

