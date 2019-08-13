THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (NYSE:TSLF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TSLF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 16,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,665. THL Credit Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $14.19 and a one year high of $17.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13.

About THL Credit Senior Loan Fund

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income and preservation of capital primarily through investments in U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured corporate loans and notes. The company was founded on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

