Thore Cash (TCH) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Thore Cash has a market cap of $77,214.00 and $88,009.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.31 or 0.00759223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011384 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013674 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002578 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

