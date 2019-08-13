TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS) to Issue Dividend of €0.03 on September 27th

TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TIFS stock opened at GBX 158.60 ($2.07) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 193.68. The firm has a market cap of $818.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIFS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target (down from GBX 380 ($4.97)) on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 234 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 275.80 ($3.60).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

