Ties.DB (TIE) Market Cap Hits $409,196.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Ties.DB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and YoBit. Ties.DB has a market cap of $409,196.00 and $25.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ties.DB has traded up 55.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00269911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.01297752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022128 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00097074 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Ties.DB Profile

Ties.DB launched on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ties.DB is ties.network.

Ties.DB Token Trading

Ties.DB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ties.DB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ties.DB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

