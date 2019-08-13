Timber Hill LLC Invests $464,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Timber Hill LLC purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000. CSX comprises 0.3% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,749,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,542,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CSX by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after purchasing an additional 544,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 383,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The company has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.13.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

