Timber Hill LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Timber Hill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH accounts for about 0.1% of Timber Hill LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Timber Hill LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,675,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088,151. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.39. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $10.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $284,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

