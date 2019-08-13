Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 5.15.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.89. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Medical stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) by 4,411.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,117 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Titan Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

