Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 700 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Square were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Square by 1.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 38.9% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.44. 447,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,930,158. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,121.01, a P/E/G ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.99. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,132 shares in the company, valued at $32,310,469.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,297,699.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,249 shares of company stock worth $4,269,625. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Square to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

