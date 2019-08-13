Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 16,833.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 960,820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 955,146 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 18,507.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 926,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,628,000 after purchasing an additional 921,307 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,365,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,677,000 after purchasing an additional 252,900 shares during the last quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,569,043,000 after purchasing an additional 215,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2,626.5% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 210,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,355,000 after purchasing an additional 203,212 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.21. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.35.

In other news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,585 shares in the company, valued at $6,861,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

