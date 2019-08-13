Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 6,475 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of PVH worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PVH by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,408.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

PVH traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 105,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,869. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.60. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. PVH had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.56%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

