Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73,260 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 56.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,899. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,313,948. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

