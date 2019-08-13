Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,267. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

