Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,036 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,241,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,033 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after acquiring an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 901,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 898,414 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,037,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,611,000 after acquiring an additional 416,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 27,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 364,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 362,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Intuit stock traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.65. The stock had a trading volume of 27,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,056. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.