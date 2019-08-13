Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,410 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Russell A. Flugel sold 2,970 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.01, for a total transaction of $614,819.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $260.00 target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

NYSE APD traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.00. The company had a trading volume of 324,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.92. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.28%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.