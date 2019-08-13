Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 170 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 333.3% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.11, for a total transaction of $7,891,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,135 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,224.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,664,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $579.92.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.69 on Tuesday, hitting $518.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,233. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $525.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

