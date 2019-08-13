Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 54,300 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of TEGNA worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,381. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 15.30%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of TEGNA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

