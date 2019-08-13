TokenPay (TPAY) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $7.08 million and approximately $109,858.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00029699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002683 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00141510 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000830 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003998 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00029635 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000449 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,368,036 coins and its circulating supply is 16,224,070 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

