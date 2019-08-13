Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Raised by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,855,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,652,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,886 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,865,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,240,855,000 after buying an additional 87,259 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,313,000 after buying an additional 2,517,475 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,223,000 after buying an additional 5,402,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,979,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,140,000 after buying an additional 411,540 shares during the last quarter. 48.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $56.50. 703,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,053. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.5511 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

