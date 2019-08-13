Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,182 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,018% compared to the typical daily volume of 103 put options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAFM. Cleveland Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays set a $145.00 target price on Sanderson Farms and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $93.98 and a 12-month high of $154.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.06. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $845.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,157,000 after purchasing an additional 186,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 43,990 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

