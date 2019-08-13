Transcodium Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Transcodium has a total market cap of $125,004.00 and approximately $87,775.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium token can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00271616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.01327524 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022622 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096412 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000435 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 88,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,553,571 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

