Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $14.98. Transcontinental shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 199,229 shares.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Transcontinental from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.19.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.72.

Transcontinental Company Profile (TSE:TCL.A)

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

