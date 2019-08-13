TransGlobe Energy Co. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (LON:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TGL remained flat at $GBX 119 ($1.55) during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. TransGlobe Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra production sharing concessions.

