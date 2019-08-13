Travala.com 24 Hour Volume Hits $455,632.00 (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One Travala.com token can now be purchased for about $0.0956 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a total market cap of $4.23 million and $455,632.00 worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00265933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.01252500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00020688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00093793 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,283,312 tokens. The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Travala.com Token Trading

Travala.com can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.