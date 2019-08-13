Travala Market Capitalization Reaches $4.33 Million (AVA)

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Travala has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.19 or 0.04361807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00046006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001149 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000957 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Travala

Travala (CRYPTO:AVA) is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

