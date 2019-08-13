TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives $60.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.87.

THS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.54 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

THS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,976. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $41.18 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Clifford Braun sold 2,103 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $121,490.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,721 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $199,631.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $467,433. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 287.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

