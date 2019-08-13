Trellus Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Spartan Motors makes up approximately 1.2% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.23% of Spartan Motors worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 283,529 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 513,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 832.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 105,886 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 74,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 56,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 4,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,929. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.40 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.54. Spartan Motors Inc has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $137,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $421,750. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Spartan Motors Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.