Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,453,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,854,000 after acquiring an additional 166,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,014,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,396 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Incyte by 17.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,861,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,145,000 after acquiring an additional 276,290 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 8,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $735,081.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $76,633.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,376. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Incyte stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. The stock had a trading volume of 33,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.69. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Incyte had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $529.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

