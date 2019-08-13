Trellus Management Company LLC Makes New Investment in Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR)

Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 47,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 965.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.34. The company had a trading volume of 40,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $466.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18. Maxar Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.36 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 64.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -1.38%.

MAXR has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price target on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

