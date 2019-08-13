Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Trellus Management Company LLC decreased its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,924,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,099,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after acquiring an additional 257,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.26, for a total value of $1,669,674.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,414,635.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABIOMED stock traded up $3.35 on Tuesday, reaching $195.07. 12,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,862. ABIOMED, Inc. has a one year low of $181.02 and a one year high of $459.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.10.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

