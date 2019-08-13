Trellus Management Company LLC Sells 34,001 Shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Trellus Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,001 shares during the period. Digital Turbine accounts for about 5.6% of Trellus Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Trellus Management Company LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

In other news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $144,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.88. 126,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,115. The stock has a market cap of $525.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.32. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.69.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 23.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

