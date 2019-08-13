Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $44.69

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and traded as low as $45.18. Trend Micro shares last traded at $45.36, with a volume of 971 shares.

TMICY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.68.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

