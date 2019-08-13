Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) Insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary Buys 16,500 Shares

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd (ASX:TGF) insider Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.08 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,320.00 ($24,340.43).

Benjamin (Ben) Cleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tribeca Global Natural Resources alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,038.00 ($24,140.43).

On Friday, August 2nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,550 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,922.70 ($22,640.21).

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 16,111 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.21 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,540.87 ($25,206.29).

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 14,826 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,839.59 ($23,290.49).

On Thursday, July 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,635.00 ($23,854.61).

On Monday, July 22nd, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 14,500 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.20 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,900.00 ($22,624.11).

On Tuesday, July 16th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 15,668 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of A$34,735.96 ($24,635.43).

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 15,900 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.22 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$35,313.90 ($25,045.32).

On Friday, June 21st, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary acquired 25,000 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,275.00 ($35,656.03).

On Monday, June 24th, Benjamin (Ben) Cleary bought 19,999 shares of Tribeca Global Natural Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.01 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,217.99 ($28,523.40).

Shares of ASX TGF traded up A$0.06 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$2.09 ($1.48). The stock had a trading volume of 62,566 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.14. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of A$1.99 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of A$2.63 ($1.87).

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Company Profile

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribeca Global Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.