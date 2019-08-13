Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) to post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.54. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

TBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 69,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,031. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70.

In other news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlos M. Sepulveda acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $96,985.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,620. Corporate insiders own 8.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 47.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 49.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3,023.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

