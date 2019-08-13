TrueDeck Reaches Market Capitalization of $165,799.00 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. Over the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $165,799.00 and approximately $73,485.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00267883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.41 or 0.01276142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021368 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00094024 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000439 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino.

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.