TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. 47,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.52.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $633.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,305,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

