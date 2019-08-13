TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $238,256.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 733.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 50,894,614,883 coins. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

