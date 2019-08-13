Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.86.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on Twilio to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $123.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $132.50. 3,713,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,852. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.63 and a beta of 1.17. Twilio has a 52 week low of $62.43 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.43 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 23.07%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $252,849.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,984 shares of company stock worth $22,011,433. 10.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Twilio by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 6,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Twilio by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 125,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,214,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Twilio by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

