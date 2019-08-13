Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.35% of Tyler Technologies worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 262.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 593,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,312,000 after purchasing an additional 429,720 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,613,000 after acquiring an additional 119,166 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 540,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 111,766 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 321,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,742,000 after acquiring an additional 95,127 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

TYL traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,276. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $257.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 325 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $71,974.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian K. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $882,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,576,195.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,585 shares of company stock worth $24,546,546 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

