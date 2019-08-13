Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at JMP Securities

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UBER. Loop Capital began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.98.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,553,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.99. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,306,943,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,520,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,050,000. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,538,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,545,000. Institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

