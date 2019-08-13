UBS Group Increases Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$59.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.70.

TSE FTS opened at C$53.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.75. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$40.71 and a 12-month high of C$54.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

