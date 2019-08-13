UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Raised to $52.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the stock’s previous close.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.08.

Shares of UDR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,627. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.87 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.01.

In other news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,765.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $835,983 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 66.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in UDR by 236.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1,609.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

