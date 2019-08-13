UMB Bank N A MO Buys 109 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Five Below were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 73.3% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 74.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 43.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

Shares of FIVE traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.13. 27,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,916. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Five Below Inc has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $364.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.28 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 7,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $924,313.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

