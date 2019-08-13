UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO owned about 0.43% of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $530,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,522. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.30.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.