UMB Bank N A MO Sells 3,115 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 312,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after purchasing an additional 110,809 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 145,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after buying an additional 188,504 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.55. 391,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,023. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $40.42 and a 52-week high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $2,748,609.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,490 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,939. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

