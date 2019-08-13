UMB Bank N A MO Sells 4,905 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 19,805.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $226,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,709 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5,632.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,182,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,343 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,564,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $522,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 410.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,042,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $267,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,441 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.08, for a total transaction of $135,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,624,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 133,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $25,110,646.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 675,933 shares of company stock valued at $126,227,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $4.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,413,604. The stock has a market cap of $535.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $226.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

